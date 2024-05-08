16-year-old in hospital after traffic accident in Mosta

A 16-year-old Naxxar resident suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday in Triq is-Sgħajtar around the corner from Triq Indri Bezzina, Mosta.

Initial investigations by the police show that a 26-year-old driver from Naxxar, driving a Suzuki Swift, was involved in the accident with the teenage boy.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.