Woman hospitalised after Balzan traffic accident

A 31-year-old woman was hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning after a traffic accident in Balzan.

According to police, the accident happened at 1:30am at Vjal De Paule. An Audi A1 vehicle, which was being driven by the 31-year-old victim, suffered a collision with two parked cars.

This caused her own car to flip unto its side.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to help. The woman was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries are said to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.