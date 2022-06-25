Man busted with €180,000 worth of cocaine

A 32-year-old man was arrested by police after a two-kilo cocaine bust, worth around €180,000.

Police said that on Friday at around 6pm, they followed the man from Paola and stopped him whilst driving at Triq tal-Barrani in Żejtun.

It said that after searching his vehicle, two kilograms of suspected cocaine were found, with an estimated street value of €180,000.

The man will be arraigned in court today, at around 1.30pm in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Police investigations are ongoing.