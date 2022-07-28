menu

Elderly man dies after falling down the stairs

The 75-year-old was certified dead at the site of the accident

karl_azzopardi
28 July 2022, 12:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 75-year-old man has died after falling down the stairs at his Zabbar residence.

The police said the accident happened at around 4am on Thursday, in Triq ix-Xgħajra.

Preliminary investigations showed the man fell while going down the stairs when he was alone.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, but he was certified dead at the site of the accident.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

