Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Qormi

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday evening after being hit by a car in Triq il-Wied, Qormi.

According to police, the man was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

A medical team provided first aid to the victim and later took him to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Magistrate Victor Axiak has appointed a magisterial inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.