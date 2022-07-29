Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Qormi
A magisterial inquiry has been opened into the case
A 59-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday evening after being hit by a car in Triq il-Wied, Qormi.
According to police, the man was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Birkirkara.
A medical team provided first aid to the victim and later took him to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Magistrate Victor Axiak has appointed a magisterial inquiry into the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.