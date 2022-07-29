menu

Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Qormi

A magisterial inquiry has been opened into the case

nicole_meilak
29 July 2022, 9:22am
by Nicole Meilak

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday evening after being hit by a car in Triq il-Wied, Qormi. 

According to police, the man was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Birkirkara. 

A medical team provided first aid to the victim and later took him to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. 

Magistrate Victor Axiak has appointed a magisterial inquiry into the case. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

