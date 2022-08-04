Motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents

Two motorcyclists have been injured in separate traffic accidents, the police said on Thursday.

In the first accident, a Gozitan man was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in National Road, Floriana.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening, with the car driven by a man who resides in Sliema. The car driver was not injured.

In the second accident, a woman from Romania lost control of her motorcycle at around 1:30pm, and fell off. She was seriously injured.

Both drivers are 34-years-old.