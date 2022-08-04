Motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents
The motorcyclists, both 34, were involved in separate traffic accidents in Floriana and the Coast Road
Two motorcyclists have been injured in separate traffic accidents, the police said on Thursday.
In the first accident, a Gozitan man was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in National Road, Floriana.
The accident happened on Wednesday evening, with the car driven by a man who resides in Sliema. The car driver was not injured.
In the second accident, a woman from Romania lost control of her motorcycle at around 1:30pm, and fell off. She was seriously injured.
Both drivers are 34-years-old.