menu

Motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents

The motorcyclists, both 34, were involved in separate traffic accidents in Floriana and the Coast Road

karl_azzopardi
4 August 2022, 9:40am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

Two motorcyclists have been injured in separate traffic accidents, the police said on Thursday.

In the first accident, a Gozitan man was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in National Road, Floriana.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening, with the car driven by a man who resides in Sliema. The car driver was not injured.

In the second accident, a woman from Romania lost control of her motorcycle at around 1:30pm, and fell off. She was seriously injured.

Both drivers are 34-years-old.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.