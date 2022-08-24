St Julian’s crash leaves motorcyclist with grievous injuries

A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Naxxar sustained grievous injuries in a crash that happened in Birkirkara Road, St Julian’s on Wednesday.

The accident between a Benelli motorcycle and a Citroen Nemo van happened at 7am, the police said in a statement. The van was driven by a 47-year-old Sliema resident.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police are investigating.