Wanted: Police searching for man questioned over Qormi murder

Police have issued a public call for information on the whereabouts of Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem.

According to police, the man is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation. The police did not specify what investigation he is wanted for.

Last April, Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem was arrested in connection to the murder of Mario Farrugia, who was found dead in a car in Ħal Qormi.

In 2018 he was charged with the murder of Mahmoud Elmejdi in Ħamrun, while in 2017 he was accused of committing aggravated theft while caught in possession of cocaine.

In 2019 Ib Abukem faced two separate arraignments in the same month. He was first accused of robbing a family and being in possession of an illegal firearm.

He was granted bail on 7 August, and eventually arrested on 19 August for robbing an elderly woman at knifepoint together with two other persons.