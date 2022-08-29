Search for man connected to Qormi murder still ongoing

The police are still searching for Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem, who is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation.

This is the second time in the span of one week that the police have requested the public’s help in finding him.

The police did not specify what investigation he is wanted for.

Last April, Ramzi Abdulhafid Ib Abukem was arrested in connection to the murder of Mario Farrugia, who was found dead in a car in Ħal Qormi.

In 2018 he was charged with the murder of Mahmoud Elmejdi in Ħamrun, while in 2017 he was accused of committing aggravated theft while caught in possession of cocaine.

In 2019 Ib Abukem faced two separate arraignments in the same month. He was first accused of robbing a family and being in possession of an illegal firearm.

He was granted bail on 7 August, and eventually arrested on 19 August for robbing an elderly woman at knifepoint together with two other persons.