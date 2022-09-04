Man seriously injured after getting electrocuted in Paola

A 25-year-old man has suffered from serious injuries after suffering an electric shock.

Police said the accident happened in Triq il-Gdida, Rahal Gdid at around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed the 25-year-old worker was electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work at the Paola property.

He was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and instructed experts to help him with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.