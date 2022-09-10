menu

Man grievously injured after falling from a ladder

The 49-year-old fell from a one-storey height whilst carrying out some work at a shop in Ħamrun

luke_vella
10 September 2022, 11:50am
by Luke Vella
The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment
The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment

A 49-year-old man was grievously injured after falling from a ladder in Ħamrun.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 9am in a shop, at Triq il-Kbira San Gużepp.

From its investigations, it results that the Żurrieq resident fell from a one-storey height, whilst carrying out some work.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the man, who was later taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.