Man grievously injured after falling from a ladder
The 49-year-old fell from a one-storey height whilst carrying out some work at a shop in Ħamrun
A 49-year-old man was grievously injured after falling from a ladder in Ħamrun.
Police said that the accident occurred at around 9am in a shop, at Triq il-Kbira San Gużepp.
From its investigations, it results that the Żurrieq resident fell from a one-storey height, whilst carrying out some work.
Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the man, who was later taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.