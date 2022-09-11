Three motorcyclists, cyclist injured across four separate traffic accidents

Four separate traffic accidents between Saturday evening and Sunday morning left three motorcyclists and a cyclist with grievous injuries, according to the police.

Police said the first accident happened at Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali in Attard on Saturday at 6:30pm. A 47-year-old man from Attard had been riding a bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a Ford Escort driven by a 60-year-old man from Żabbar.

The second accident happaned at Triq Sant’Andrija, Swieqi, at 9pm that same day. A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Qormi was injured after suffering a collision with a Volkswagen driven by a 28-year-old man from Sliema.

At 3am on Sunday, a third accident happened at Triq Tal-Mensija in San Ġwann. A 52-year-old motorcylist from Swieqi had been driving his Yamaha YBR125 when he was involved in a collision with a car. The car was a Nissan Navarra being driven by a 49-year-old man living in San Ġwann.

Later at 5am, a 65-year-old motorcyclist from Rabat was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Benz in Triq il-Buqana, Rabat. The motorcyclist had been driving a Keeway Logik, while the car was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Pembroke.

In all four cases, a medical team went on site to give first aid to the victims. They were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment on their injuries.

Police are investigating all four accidents.