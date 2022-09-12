Elderly man succumbs to injuries after Gozo accident
62-year-old dies after Rabat, Gozo accident
A 62-year-old man from Fontana succumbed to his injuries after being run over in Rabat, Gozo.
The accident happened in Republic Street, Rabat at around 9:30pm on 6 September.
The man was run over by a 38-year-old from Qala, who was driving a motorcycle.
He was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but has now unfortunately died.
A magisterial inquiry is being led by Simone Grech and a police investigation is underway.