Elderly man succumbs to injuries after Gozo accident

A 62-year-old man from Fontana succumbed to his injuries after being run over in Rabat, Gozo.

The accident happened in Republic Street, Rabat at around 9:30pm on 6 September.

The man was run over by a 38-year-old from Qala, who was driving a motorcycle.

He was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but has now unfortunately died.

A magisterial inquiry is being led by Simone Grech and a police investigation is underway.