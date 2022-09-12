menu

Cyclist hit by bus in Naxxar traffic accident

The accident happened at 8am in Triq is-Salini

nicole_meilak
12 September 2022, 2:55pm
by Nicole Meilak

A cyclist was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Monday morning after being hit by a bus in Naxxar.

Police were informed of a traffic accident along Triq is-Salini at 8am. 

Initial investigations indicate that there was a collision between the 34-year-old cyclist, who resides in San Pawl il-Baħar, and the Otakar bus driven by a 59-year-old woman from Mellieħa.

A medical team assisted the cyclist, after which he was taken to hospital by ambulance with grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.

