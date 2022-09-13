Seven-year-old suffers grievous injuries after fall
A seven-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries on Monday after falling down a flight of stairs, the police said.
The accident happened at around 6:30pm when the boy fell around a height of one storey at a private residence in Gudja
He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Man falls off a parked truck
In a separate incident, a 56-year-old Qala man was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital after falling from a parked truck.
The vehicle was parked at Pjazza l-Isqof Mikiel Buttiġieġ in Qala, and the incident occurred at around 10:30pm.
Police investigations are ongoing.