Seven-year-old suffers grievous injuries after fall

Seven-year-old hospitalised after falling one storey in Gudja • Qala man rushed to the Gozo General Hospital after falling from a parked truck

karl_azzopardi
13 September 2022, 9:28am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

A seven-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries on Monday after falling down a flight of stairs, the police said.

The accident happened at around 6:30pm when the boy fell around a height of one storey at a private residence in Gudja

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Man falls off a parked truck

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old Qala man was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital after falling from a parked truck.

The vehicle was parked at Pjazza l-Isqof Mikiel Buttiġieġ in Qala, and the incident occurred at around 10:30pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

