Jason Azzopardi retracts claims that Owen Bonnici is a ‘criminal and a liar’

Jason Azzopardi has retracted a statement published on Facebook in 2019, in which he had denounced then justice minister Owen Bonnici as a “criminal and a liar”.

Azzopardi, a former PN MP, made the declaration in court earlier on Thursday as the libel case filed against him by Bonnici continued before Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

In view of Azzopardi’s retraction, the court noted that the parties had agreed that the issue had been settled.

Bonnici’s lawyer, Pawlu Lia, then withdrew the libel case filed over Azzopardi’s claims.

Lawyer Joe Zammit Maempel assisted Azzopardi in the proceedings.