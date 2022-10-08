menu

Three-year-old girl grievously injured after being hit by a car in Ta’ Xbiex

The car was being driven by a 35-year-old man

luke_vella
8 October 2022, 3:57pm
by Luke Vella
The girl is receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital
A three-year-old girl was grievously injured after she was hit by a car at Ta’ Xbiex on Saturday morning.

Police said that at around 11:30am, the Renault Captur car driven by a 35-year-old man from Birkirkara hit the child at Abate Rigord street.

She was taken to Mater Dei hospital by family members, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

