Daphne’s parents hear their daughter's killers plead guilty

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s parents emerged briefly from the court building where they heard the men accused of killing their daughter plead guilty.

Rose and Michael Vella were present inside the courtroom throughout the day as the trial against George and Alfred Degiorgio started.

But in a clamorous twist, midway through today’s proceedings, the brothers changed their not guilty plea to guilty.

The Vellas released no statement as they emerged from court, accompanied by one of their daughters. They returned to the courtroom to await the judge's sentence.

The Degiorgios become the second and third men to plead guilty of murdering Daphne after their associate Vince Muscat did the same last year.

Daphne was murdered on the 16 October 2017. Sunday marks the fifth anniversary to the day of her murder.

Three other men, including alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, are facing separate charges linked to the journalist’s murder. Their cases are ongoing.