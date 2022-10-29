menu

Car crash leaves man seriously injured

A 35-year-old Zejtun resident seriously injured in a car accident in Zabbar on Friday

29 October 2022, 9:12am

A 35-year-old Zejtun resident was seriously injured in a car accident in Zabbar on Friday.

He was taken to Mater Dei and certified that he was suffering from grievious injuries.

The man was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla that was driven by a 24-year-old man. The driver appears to have lost control of the car and crashed into a parked Honda motorbike.

On the site of the accident, ambulance staff assisted the passenger before taking the man to Mater Dei. The driver suffered no injuries. 

