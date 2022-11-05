Elderly woman grievously injured after being hit by a car in Victoria

A 68-year-old woman was grievously injured after being hit by a car in Victoria on Friday.

Police said that the accident occurred at around noon on Fortunato Mizzi street.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that the victim from Qala was hit by a Daihatsu Hijet, driven by a 51-year-old man from Santa Venera.

The woman was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance and is being treated for injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.