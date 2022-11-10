Two injured in Gzira accident

Multiple persons were injured in a Gzira traffic accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said they were informed of the accident in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira, at around 3:30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed a Renault Fluence driven by a 51-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex and another car driven by a 64-year-old from Attard.

The two drivers were administered first-aid at the site of the accident. The 51-year-old is suffering from grievous injuries and the 64-year-old has light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.