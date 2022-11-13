Police arrest man involved in Sannat argument

The police have arrested a 28-year-old Ethiopian man who was involved in an argument at a residence in Sannat, Gozo.

On Saturday evening, the police were informed by Health Authorities that a man was admitted to the Gozo General Hospital with grievous injuries.

Preliminary investigations showed the patient, a 36-year-old Somali man who resides in Zebbug, had suffered from injuries to his face with a broken bottle during an argument in the residence.

The 28-year-old was arrested shortly after.

Police investigations are ongoing.