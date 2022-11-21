Man charged over Marsa assault claims he was defending himself

A court has heard how a man charged with grievously injuring an alleged antagonist in Marsa had used an object he found in a skip to defend himself from the victim.

Francesco Brincat, 23 from Marsa, was charged before magistrate Noel Bartolo on Monday, in connection with the assault.

Police inspector Ian Vella arraigned Brincat, telling the court that there had been a disagreement between the accused and the victim yesterday at Pjazza Patri Magri in Marsa. During the course of that argument, the accused had picked up an object from the ground and hit the other man with it, he said, adding that the victim was certified as having been grievously injured.

Brincat was charged with grievous bodily harm, assault, uttering insults, making threats or provocations, breaching the peace, reckless driving and recidivism.

Brincat’s defence lawyer David Gatt did not contest the validity of the arrest but pointed out that his client had released a detailed statement and had cooperated with the police whilst in custody. “He suffers from anxiety and OCD,” added the lawyer.

“He had been driving home when a man standing in the middle of the road had stopped the car and started hurling insults at the accused and his mother. The accused got out of the car to see what the matter was and the alleged victim had attacked him. The accused picked up an object from a nearby skip and defended himself with it,” Gatt told the court in his submissions on bail.

Inspector Vella initially objected to the bail request, citing the grave nature of the charges, but later told the court that he wouldn’t object to bail if strict conditions were imposed.

He requested a protection order favouring the alleged victim and the victim’s partner.

Gatt added that he would also be requesting a protection order against the alleged victim, explaining that the victim's own girlfriend had held her boyfriend back and prevented him from assaulting the accused.

The court upheld the bail request, ordering Brincat to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew. No deposit was imposed in view of the fact that he was unemployed, but his compliance with his bail conditions was secured with a €5000 personal guarantee.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim and his partner was imposed by the court until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.