Woman seriously injured in Qormi fire

A woman is in critical conditioin after a house caught fire in Triq l-Aħwa Zammit, Qormi.

Police received a call for assistance at 9:15pm on Thursday night.

The police officers went on site and found that a house on one of the roads was on fire.

Members of the Civil Protection Department (CPD) went on site to extinguish the fire. A medical team was on site as well.

A 41-year-old man managed to escape the residence by himself. However, a 64-year-old woman was saved from the fire by the CPD.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. Her injuries are of a serious nature.

The man suffered no injuries.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.