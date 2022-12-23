Man grievously injured in St Julian’s roof collapse

A 25-year-old man was grievously injured in a residential roof collapse in St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened in a building in the St George’s Bay, St Julian’s at around 10pm on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident happened after stone slabs from the roof collapsed.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and first-aid was administered to the man, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.