Motorcyclist in hospital after Qormi traffic collision

A 72-year-old man is in hospital with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Triq l-Imdina, Qormi.

According to police, the victim was driving a Triumph Speedmaster when he suffered a collision with a BMW X1 being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.

The victim, who lives in Mellieħa, was given first aid by a medical team on the site of the accident before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were deemed to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.