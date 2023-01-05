menu

Motorcyclist in hospital after Qormi traffic collision

The victim is in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries

nicole_meilak
5 January 2023, 2:50pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 72-year-old man is in hospital with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Triq l-Imdina, Qormi. 

According to police, the victim was driving a Triumph Speedmaster when he suffered a collision with a BMW X1 being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.

The victim, who lives in Mellieħa, was given first aid by a medical team on the site of the accident before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were deemed to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
