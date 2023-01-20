Pallet fire result of dispute over land, court told

A 26-year-old Rabat resident has been accused of setting fire to around 60 wooden pallets belonging to the owner of a neighbouring field in Mtaħleb.

Police Inspector Godwin Scerri arraigned Nicholai Galea with causing under €250 worth of damage to the victim’s property.

The motivation behind the incident is thought to be an ongoing land dispute between the families who own the two fields. Both families are understood to have filed multiple police reports against each other.

Galea denied the charges, entering a plea of not guilty.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli, defending Galea together with lawyer Dean Hili, described the case as a minor one, adding that the pallets in question had belonged to the accused. The defence requested bail.

The prosecution did not object to the request, on condition that the accused is ordered to sign a bail book on a regular basis and deposit security in court.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld the bail request, releasing Galea from arrest against a deposit of €250 and a personal guarantee of €3,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book twice a week.

In addition to the bail conditions, the court issued a protection order in favour of the victims until the case is decided.