Man’s lifeless body found in sea off Għarb

The dead body of a man was discovered in the sea off Wied il-Mielah in Gozo, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found at around 5pm, after a report was received by the police that it was spotted in the sea off Gharb in Gozo.

The police requested the AFM’s assistance in order to recover the body and it was taken to the Mgarr harbour.

Preliminary investigations showed the unidentified body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

A magisterial inquiry is underway to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.