Man behind string of Birkirkara holdups arrested by the police

The police have arrested the man behind a string of holdups from different shops in Birkirkara.

Investigations by the police led to the arrest of a 37-year-old, who is suspected of being the culprit in a number of armed robberies in Birkirkara. He was arrested in Hamrun.

The holdups were carried out on 15 February, 21 February and 22 February.

The police were led to the alleged robber after he was caught on CCTV.

The man is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana to help police in their investigations.

He will be charged in the coming days.