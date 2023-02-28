Motorcyclist in hospital after losing control of vehicle in Żurrieq
Police received a report of the accident at 8:45pm
A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday evening after losing control of his vehicle in Żurrieq.
At 8:45pm, police received a report of a traffic accident in Triq il-Belt Valletta.
From initial investigations, police suspect that a Pakistani man, aged 30 and living in Żurrieq, lost control of his Kymco motorcycle as he was driving.
This led him to fall off the motorcycle.
A medical team and ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for needed care.
His injuries are confirmed to be of a grievous nature.
Police investigations are underway.