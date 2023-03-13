Two men arrested in Valletta on charges of theft

A 23-year-old and a 31-year-old have been arrested by the police and will be brought before the Court later on Monday, following an investigation into a series of thefts.

The accused are alleged to have committed two thefts, one from a hotel and another from an establishment, both in Valletta.

The first robbery happened on 7 March, when at around 5:15pm were notified that an unknown person/s had robbed a hotel in Triq Sant 'Orsla.

Two days later, at around 8:15am, police were notified that another robbery had occurred during the night at a shop in Triq il-Merkanti

Investigations led police to the two men, who were then arrested from a Valletta Residence.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, and the case is currently ongoing.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia will preside over the case.