Police investigating hold-up on Marsaskala shop

Robbers escaped with undisclosed amount of cash after the hold-up

karl_azzopardi
17 March 2023, 2:12pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
The police are looking for two individuals behind a hold-up on a Marsaskala shop on Thursday evening.

The holdup was carried out in Triq is-Silla, Marsaskala, at around 7pm.

Preliminary investigations showed one of the men waited outside the shop, while the other entered the establishment and requested cash from the cashier.

The robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The crime is being investigated by district police.

