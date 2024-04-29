Chamber tells PM to weigh his words: ‘You’re not just leader of the Labour Party’

The Chamber of Advocates has slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comments warning the judiciary to not commit “political terrorism”.

“The Chamber wishes to outline that he [Robert Abela] is not just leader of the Labour Party but also Prime Minister of Malta, and has the duty to weigh his words and not undermine the judiciary and its work,” the statement read.

It said only the judiciary protects the rule of law, and ensures equal justice for everyone.

“Any criticism towards the judiciary should not be made for partisan reasons,” the chamber said.

On Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela warned the judiciary not to engage in “political terrorism” in a veiled reference to growing expectations that his predecessor could face criminal charges.

Without mentioning Joseph Muscat, Abela referred to the political crisis of 2019 and accused “the Nationalist establishment” of trying to impede the government’s progress.

Speaking at the party’s European Parliament election launch on Sunday, Abela cast his eye on the “establishment”, specifically those who politically side with the Opposition.

“Justice does not mean political terrorism,” Abela said.

On Monday evening, in comments to this newspaper, the PM doubled down on his statement, questioning the timing of the inquiry’s conclusion.

When asked directly if he would consider recommendations to charge Muscat as “poiltical terrorism,” Abela replied that he would not speak about hypothetical cases.

“No one is a fool,” Abela noted, as he spoke about his suspicions regarding the conclusion of the inquiry.