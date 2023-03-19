Burglars caught red-handed in early morning break-in

Two burglars were caught red-handed by the police while carrying out a break-in at a Bormla establishment.

The police said at around 2am on Sunday morning, they received a call about suspicious movements by two individuals in Triq San Franġisk, Bormla.

When arriving at the site of the incident, they noticed that the shop’s padlock was broken, and when they entered the property, came face-to-face with the intruders.

The couple, a 31-year-old man from Marsa, and a 29-year-old woman from Zabbar, were found with their face covered, and in the possession of a pocket knife, torch and cash. The vehicle used in the burglary was found parked in Triq it-Tlett Ibliet.

They were arrested immediately and taken to the Floriana lock-up.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.