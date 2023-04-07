Man dies after falling near Portomaso marina

A 24-year-old Colombian man died near the Portomaso marina on Friday morning.

The police stated the man was spotted by a worker in an adjacent building, who said the 24-year-old was seen climbing up building walls in the area.

The man was later found in pain by a security official who was surveying the area. He called for assistance.

An ambulance and medical team took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The police were later informed by health authorities that the man had lost his life.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry, and the police are investigating.