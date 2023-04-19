menu

Police warn of Whatsapp call scams

Police have issued warnings over scam callers identifying themselves as the Malta Police Force

marianna_calleja
19 April 2023, 2:14pm
by Marianna Calleja
The foreign number, +93 320 6963438, has since been identified as a scam
Police have warned of scam phone calls via Whatsapp through foreign numbers.

On a post on Facebook, the police said several people reportedly received a call in which the caller claims to be from the Malta Police Force.

The foreign number, +93 320 6963438, has since been identified as a scam.

Meanwhile in Facebook comments, people who said they had received a phone call, reported a male voice citing their ID card number.

