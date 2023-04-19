Police warn of Whatsapp call scams
Police have issued warnings over scam callers identifying themselves as the Malta Police Force
Police have warned of scam phone calls via Whatsapp through foreign numbers.
On a post on Facebook, the police said several people reportedly received a call in which the caller claims to be from the Malta Police Force.
The foreign number, +93 320 6963438, has since been identified as a scam.
Meanwhile in Facebook comments, people who said they had received a phone call, reported a male voice citing their ID card number.