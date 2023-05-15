menu
BREAKING Konrad Mizzi misled Cabinet when negotiating hospitals deal with Steward - NAO

Van involved in Tal-Barrani collision

Police at the site of the accident say no one injured in the impact

karl_azzopardi
15 May 2023, 1:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The accident happened at around 12:20pm, and according to a police constable at the site of the impact said no one was hurt (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
The accident happened at around 12:20pm, and according to a police constable at the site of the impact said no one was hurt (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)

An Isuzu van was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Tal-Barrani Road, Zejtun on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 12:20pm, and according to a police constable at the site of the impact said no one was hurt.

Clean Malta staff were at the site of the accident to clean up any oil spills (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
Clean Malta staff were at the site of the accident to clean up any oil spills (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)

Due to the accident, one of the road’s lanes was closed down for traffic, and Transport Malta officials are at the site to help control traffic.

A police spokesperson said details are scarce at the movement, as investigations are still ongoing.

More to follow.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.