Van involved in Tal-Barrani collision

An Isuzu van was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Tal-Barrani Road, Zejtun on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 12:20pm, and according to a police constable at the site of the impact said no one was hurt.

Due to the accident, one of the road’s lanes was closed down for traffic, and Transport Malta officials are at the site to help control traffic.

A police spokesperson said details are scarce at the movement, as investigations are still ongoing.

More to follow.