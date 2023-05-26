Police arrest Paceville restaurateur Mohammed ‘Lilu King’ Al Musrati over money laundering

A Libyan entrepreneur known in Paceville for flaunting his wealth on social media, has been arrested by police in connection with a series of raids across various properties.

Mohammed Al Musrati, known as ‘Lilu King’, is often seen on social media boasting of the high life he enjoys in Paceville, showing off his vehicles and luxury lifestyle.

It is believed Al Musrati will be charged with money laundering offences. One News reported that the arrest is part of a wider police operation.

Criminal past

Al Musrati had been arrested at the Malta International Airport in November 2016, shortly after his arrival on a flight from Tunis, after customs found 30kg of undeclared water-pipe (shisha) tobacco, hidden inside sealed containers of Nadhif washing powder.

He is also accused of the attempted homicide of three nightclub bouncers whom he attacked with a Samurai sword in May 2016.

After that incident, Al Musrati had initially fled the country but was arrested again in Malta in connection with an armed robbery the following October. Last year, he had been accused, together another man, of grievously injuring two other men in yet another Paceville incident involving a Samurai sword.

Last May, Al Musrati was granted bail after being charged with with causing grievous injuries to another man during a fight at Sliema’s Medasia Playa.

This is a developing story.