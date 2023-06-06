Pensioner fined €4,000, placed on probation after sending sexually suggestive text messages to a 13-year-old girl

A 68-year-old pensioner from Qrendi has been fined €4,000 and ordered to perform 50 hours of community work, as well as being placed on probation for three years after he admitted sending sexually suggestive text messages to a 13-year-old girl.

Karmenu Magro pleaded guilty to facilitating the corruption of a minor, harassing the girl and misuse of electronic telecommunications equipment.

The maximum penalty for the crime is seven years in prison and/or a maximum fine of €23,000.

But in their submissions on punishment, Magro’s defence lawyers Josè Herrera and Kristina Camilleri Deguara as well as prosecuting police inspector Kylie Borg and Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo from the Office of the Attorney General said that a custodial sentence would not be a suitable punishment in this case.

Inspector Borg added that the accused had cooperated fully with the police and had expressed remorse for his actions.

Herrera explained that Magro’s wife had died last year, stressing that the man had recognised that he had made a mistake.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit sentenced Magro to probation for three years and fined him €4,000. The man was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and placed under a three-year restraining order.

Magro’s name will also be inscribed on the sex-offenders register.