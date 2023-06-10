Elderly man critically injured in Mellieħa crash

An elderly man was critically injured in a traffic accident in Mellieħa on Friday afternoon.

Police said that at around 2.30pm, it was informed of a traffic accident at Triq il-Marfa.

It said that a Ford Ka, driven by a 75-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay and a Peugeot Expert, driven by a 29-year-old German man.

The elderly man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.