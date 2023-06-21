Man charged over Armier knife fight

A man has been remanded in custody on charges relating to a fight at Armier Bay last month during which a knife was allegedly used.

Tyrone Difesa, a 25 year-old man from St. Julians appeared in the dock before magistrate Elaine Rizzo on Wednesday, accused of carrying a prohibited weapon - in this case a spring-loaded knife and slightly injuring another man at Armier Bay during the evening of May 28.

Difesa, who is currently unemployed, was also charged with failing to obey legitimate police orders, violently resisting two police officers and insulting or threatening them. Further charges relating to breaching the peace and breaching bail conditions were also issued against the defendant.

The court was told how Difesa had been at a beach party and had been involved in a fight with several individuals after having too much to drink. Whilst being transported to hospital in an ambulance to be treated for the injuries he sustained as a result of the altercation, he had allegedly lashed out at a paramedic, causing the first responder to suffer slight injuries.

He had also threatened three police officers and violently resisted two of them during the incident.

Assisted by defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja, Difesa entered a plea of not guilty.

The court rejected his request for bail at this stage.