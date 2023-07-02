Birkirkara e-scooter hit-and-run leaves rider with serious injuries

A man was hospitalised on Sunday after being hit by a car in Triq l-Imdina, Birkirkara.

Police told MaltaToday, the man, 41 from Finland, was riding an e-scooter when he was hit by a car, which drove away from the scene.

The accident happened around 11:45am.

The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital immediately after pedestrians across the road witnessed the whole accident and called for help.

One of the witnesses later took to Facebook and made an appeal to the public, urging them to provide any information they had about the accident to the police.

Nicholas explained that a "white Toyota Belta" had driven away after hitting the man, leaving him injured under the scorching sun. He emphasized that they had already informed the police about all the available details and implored the driver to bring themselves forward to the authorities.

A police statement in the afternoon confirmed that the man suffered serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened an inquiry, police investigations are underway, while police also search for the driver.