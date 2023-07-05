Motorcyclist hospitalised in Mrieħel bypass traffic accident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris early on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at around 6:45am on the Mrieħel bypass.

A police spokesperson confirmed with this newspaper, that a 23-year-old Indian man, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a pole, and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

The spokesperson said the car – a Toyota Yaris – was not being driven on the wrong side of the road, as suggested by certain individuals on social media.

The accident resulted in traffic jams early on Wednesday morning.

The motorcyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, and his condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.