Man in critical condition after experiencing difficulties while swimming

A man is in critical condition after he encountered trouble while diving in St George's Bay on Thursday.

In a statement, police said that at around 5:30pm, they were informed that a man was experiencing difficulties in the Bay. Police and a medical team went on-site where they found a 56-year-old Polish man who was brought to land by others in the area.

He was given medical assistance, and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is in critical conditions.

Police investigations are ongoing.