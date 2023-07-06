Woman hospitalised in Tarxien traffic accident

A 43-year-old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in a traffic incident on Dejma Road, Ħal Tarxien, on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the woman was driving a Toyota Aygo when she lost control and collided with a parked truck.

The woman received medical assistance from a medical team and was transferred to the hospital by ambulance. She was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.