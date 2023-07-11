Factory worker hospitalised after injuring hand in machine
54-year-old factory worker hospitalised after injuring her hand in a machine she was working on
A factory worker was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after her hand was trapped in a machine she was working on.
The incident occured at around 8:30am at a factory in Triq il-Ħlas, Qormi.
The worker, a 54-year-old man from Pembroke, was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) are investigating.