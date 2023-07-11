menu

Factory worker hospitalised after injuring hand in machine

54-year-old factory worker hospitalised after injuring her hand in a machine she was working on

marianna_calleja
11 July 2023, 2:28pm
by Marianna Calleja

A factory worker was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after her hand was trapped in a machine she was working on.

The incident occured at around 8:30am at a factory in Triq il-Ħlas, Qormi.

The worker, a 54-year-old man from Pembroke, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) are investigating.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.