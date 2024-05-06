Student organisations condemn attacks on judiciary

A number of student organisations have condemned recent attacks on members of the judiciary, particularly Magistrate Gabriella Vella who recently concluded her inquiry into the hospital privatisation deal.

Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela was among those who had explicitly warned the judiciary not to commit “political terrorism,” as himself and other government exponents created a narrative that an elusive “establishment” has used the courts to undermine Malta’s democracy.

In a statement on Monday, 21 student organisations noted that the judiciary is required to fulfil its duties with no undue pressure.

“Comments made by the highest government officials which devalue the work and tarnish the reputation and integrity of the judiciary have no place in a parliamentary democracy founded on the rule of law,” the students said.

Last Thursday, Robert Abela downplayed his comments on the timing of the hospitals inquiry, insisting that it is the timing of the report’s conclusion that undermines the judiciary.

Both Abela and Joseph Muscat have targeted their suspicions at Gabriella Vella, as they steered clear of condemning the judiciary as a whole. Despite this, others cast a wider net. Silvio Schembri for instance, went so far as to describe the courts as "a sanctuary for the establishment."