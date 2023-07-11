UPDATED: Two men injured after argument in Marsaskala flat, police search for aggressor

Updated on Wednesday at 9:00am with police statement

An argument that broke out inside an apartment in Marsaskala ended with four men, sustaining grievous injuries that required surgical interventions, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Police are searching the area for an aggressor, who is believed to be armed.

The incident happened at around 6:30pm in Triq is-Sikka, which is a dead-end road close to St Thomas Tower.

According to preliminary investigations, the argument broke out between four men, two of whom have been identified as Italians aged 52 and 37, while another two persons had fled the scene. Police suspect a knife or similar weapon had been used in the argument.

The two identified men were taken to hospital for treatment, where they had been certified as sustaining grievous injuries.

It is unclear whether the victims or the aggressor lived in the apartment.

Duty Magistrate, Donatella Frendo Dimech is informed of the case as an inquiry was appointed, while Police investigations are still ongoing.