Election Playbook: The calm before the storm?

Battling rough seas was never my forte – here’s day eight of the election campaign

nicole_meilak
9 May 2024, 6:00am
by Nicole Meilak
2 min read
All the President’s Men: President Myriam Spiteri Debono broke her silence yesterday in a statement warning that “prudence must be exercised in the choice of words spoken”, and that all insitutions, but particularly the courts and the judiciary, should be able to exercise their functions in a serene atmosphere. Many who had high hopes in Spiteri Debono’s presidential tenure were considering this politically-tense moment as her first test in office. Has she passed?

Law students protest: Can you smell the student insubordination in the air? On Monday night, l-Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi led a protest outside the Law Courts to show their anger towards Abela’s comments against the judiciary, particularly at Magistrate Gabriella Vella. During the president, GħSL’s vice president Laura Chetcuti Dimech read out an awfully ironic line from Robert Abela’s university thesis: “The judicial process must be free at every stage from interference by the Executive branch of government in order that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done.”

The summarised conclusion taken from Abela's university thesis
The summarised conclusion taken from Abela's university thesis

A Fearne replacement?: Deputy PM Chris Fearne is expected to be charged with misappropriation of funds and defrauding the government through deceit by painting a false picture of things. In turn, the Opposition is calling on the prime minister to withdraw the nomination for Fearne to represent Malta on the European Commission. Nationalist MEP and candidate David Casa said some people are being touted as possible replacements for Fearne. His message to them: “Don’t defend the undefendable”.

Candidate-watch: Norma Camilleri (PN) was on Net Live yesterday evening. Daniel Attard (PL) organised a business breakfast in Qawra. Jesmond Bonello (PL) met with Bormla mayor Marco Agius. Steve Ellul (PL) met with the Malta Chamber.

What’s happening today?: Bernard Grech will be in Ħal Għaxaq at 6pm and in Kirkop at 6:30pm. Robert Abela will be in Iklin at 5:30pm and in Marsaxlokk at 6:30pm.

