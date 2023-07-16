menu

Man assaulted with bottle and struck by car in Gżira

A man in Gżira suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted with a bottle during an argument and later struck by a car as he attempted to flee from his aggressor at the seafront

marianna_calleja
16 July 2023, 10:27am
by Marianna Calleja
A disturbing incident in Gżira during the early hours of Sunday, left a man seriously injured.

The police said they were alerted to an injured man lying on the pavement at the Gżira seafront, around 3:15am.

The victim, a 29-year-old Libyan man, living in Għargħur, was assaulted with a bottle as an argument got out of hand.

As he tried to run away, his aggressor chased him in a car, hit him with the vehicle at the seafront, and drove on.

The police found the vehicle, abandoned, close to the site of the incident sometime later. The aggressor was also later located and arrested.

Police investigations are underway.

